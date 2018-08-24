Thousands of teachers and staff members across Washington state are negotiating for more pay and could vote to strike, just days before the scheduled start of the school year. The educators are represented by more than 180 unions statewide, but each district negotiates on the local level.
Educators are fighting for higher pay, stemming from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teachers' salaries under the current budget.
Here’s where things stand with some of the largest school districts in Western Washington. Scroll below for the full statewide list:
Seattle Public Schools
Seattle teachers voted to authorize a strike if no tentative agreement is reached by September 5.
“Nobody actually wants to strike, but if we have to we will," said Seattle Education Association President Phyllis Campano.
"We must balance our desire to support our educators while at the same time sustaining critical services and programs students need and families expect," Seattle Public Schools wrote in a statement, noting the district projects a budget shortfall in 2019-2020, which is expected to grow.
Tacoma Public Schools
The Tacoma Education Association remains in negotiations with the school district, which wants to call in a mediator.
In a Facebook post, Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Carla Santorno said the district faces a $25 million budget deficit next year.
Santorno said the district is restricted in how much of a raise it can offer teachers, because the funding law approved by the legislature limits pay hikes in districts like hers to no more than 3.1% for 2018-2019.
Federal Way Public Schools
The union and the district were still at the negotiating table Wednesday, according to union president Shannon McCann. She said they are making progress, but there's still a lot of work to be done.
McCann said she hoped to bring a tentative agreement to a Federal Way Education Association meeting scheduled for Thursday evening. The union has not voted to authorize a strike.
Kent School District
The Kent Education Association general membership voted to approve a new contract agreement Wednesday evening, just one day before the school year was scheduled to begin on August 30. KEA announced the tentative agreement early Wednesday morning.
Sultan Education Association
Members of the Sultan Education Association authorized their bargaining team to strike if a tentative agreement is not reached by the expiration of their contracts on Friday, August 31.
Highline Public Schools
The district announced a tentative agreement with the Highline Education Association Monday evening.
"The agreement honors the valuable work our educators do with students & demonstrates a commitment to providing a professional wage," the district wrote in a Facebook post.
Everett Public Schools
The Everett Education Association ratified its agreement with Everett Public Schools on Tuesday morning, the union confirmed. The first day of class for students is September 5.
Olympia School District
The Olympia Education Association reached a tentative agreement with Olympia Public Schools on Monday, according to a post on the union's Facebook page.
Bellevue Public Schools
The Bellevue Education Association reached an agreement with the district earlier this summer and the school board ratified it at the end of July.
“19.4%. That is the increase that BEA members will see across the total salary schedule in 2018-19!” the association posted on its Facebook page.
Edmonds School District
The Edmonds Education Association reached a tentative a tentative agreement with the district in July.
Lake Washington School District
Union members in this east King County district reached an agreement for an average 12.2 percent pay increase in 2018-2019, the Washington Education Association said.
Snohomish School District
The Snohomish Education Association and the school district reached a tentative contract agreement, Snohomish School District Superintendent Kent Kultgen tweeted on Wednesday.
Bellingham Public Schools
The union representing teachers in this district ratified a collective bargaining agreement for 2018-2020, according to a post on the teachers union's Facebook page.
Auburn School District
The Auburn Education Association voted to ratify its agreement with the district, Monday. Classes start Sept. 5.
More resolved districts
Full list of teachers unions still in negotiations or recently resolved:
Aberdeen EA
Anacortes Administrative Assts Assn
Anacortes EA
Anacortes Para Educator Organization
Anacortes Tec/Info Profs
Arlington EA
Auburn EA - school will start September 5
Battle Ground EA - teachers started a strike on Wednesday, Aug. 29
Bellingham Assn School Employees - reached agreement
Bethel EA
Blaine EA
Burlington Edison EA
Camas Assoc Educ Office Professionals
Camas EA - teachers voted Monday night to authorize strikes
Cape Flattery EA
Centerville EA
Central Kitsap EA
Central Valley EA
Centralia EA
Chehalis EA
Cheney EA
Chewelah CPEA
Chewelah EA
Cle Elum-Roslyn EA
Clover Park, ESP of
Colton EA
Colville EA
Conway EA
Crescent EA
Creston EA
Davenport EA
Deer Park EA
Dieringer CPEA
Dieringer EA - check link for updates from Lake Tapps
East Valley Spokane EA
East Valley Yakima EA
Easton EA
Easton Support Personnel Assoc.
Eatonville EA
Ellensburg EA
Endicott Teachers Association
Enumclaw EA
Evergreen EA - Teachers are on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28
Federal Way EA
Ferndale Administrative Assistants Assoc A/L
Ferndale EA
Fife EA
Forks EA/Quillayute
Franklin Pierce EA
Franklin Pierce ESP
Freeman EA
Garfield-Palouse EA
Grand Coulee Dam EA
Grandview EA
Granger EA
Grapeview EA
Griffin EA
Harrington EA
Highland EA
Hockinson EA - teachers started a strike on Wednesday, Aug. 29
Hockinson ESP
Hood Canal EA
Hoquiam Teachers Assoc
Inchelium EA
Kent Assn of Paraeducators
Kent EA - reached tentative agreement Wednesday.
Kettle Falls EA
Kittitas EA
Klickitat EA
La Conner EA - voted to strike Aug. 29 if no agreement is reached
Lake Stevens EA
Lakewood EA
Liberty EA
Lind EA
Longview EA - teachers on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28
Loon Lake EA
Lopez EA
Lyle EA
Lynden EA
Mabton EA
Mary M Knight EA
Marysville EA
Mead CPEA
Mead CTA
Mercer Island EA - voted to meet September 4 and vote to strike if agreement not reached
Meridian EA
Monroe EA
Mount Adams EA
Mount Baker EA
Mount Pleasant EA
Mount Vernon EA - voted to strike Sept. 5 if no agreement is reached
Mount Vernon ESA
Naches Valley EA
Nespelem EA
Newport Associated Teachers
Nine Mile Falls EA
Nooksack Valley EA
North Beach EA
North Kitsap EA
North Kitsap Transportion Employees
North Thurston EA
Northport EA
Ocosta EA
Olympia EAPA
Olympia ParaEducators Assoc
Olympia Technical Professional Admin Assoc
Onalaska CPEA
Orcas EA
Orting EA
Port Angeles EA - majority of members approved new contract
Port Angeles Educ. Office Professionals
Port Angeles Para Educator Assoc. - negotiations ongoing
Prescott EA
Pullman Paraprofessionals
Pullman Secretaries
Puyallup EA - voted to strike if agreement not reached by school time
Puyallup Educational Support Professionals
Queets-Clearwater A/L
Rainier EA
Raymond EA
Reardan-Edwall EA
Renton ESP
Renton Professional-Technical Assoc.
Republic CPEA
Republic EA
Ridgefield CPEA
Ridgefield EA - Teachers started a strike on Wednesday, Aug. 29
Ritzville EA
Riverside EA
Rosalia EA
San Juan EA
Seattle EA - voted to strike if no agreement is reached by Sept. 5
Selah EA
Selah Educational Office Personnel
Shoreline Children's Center
Shoreline ESPA
Snohomish EA - reached tentative agreement Wednesday
Snoqualmie Valley Administrative Secretaries
Snoqualmie Valley EA
Soap Lake EA
South Bend EA
South Whidbey EA
Southside EA
Spokane EA - reached tentative agreement Tuesday
Sprague-Lamont A/L
Stanwood-Camano EA
Stevenson-Carson EA
Sultan EA - teachers voted Monday night to authorize strikes
Sumner EA - voted to strike Sept. 5 if no agreement is reached by Sept. 3
Sunnyside EA
Tacoma EA
Tahoma EA
Tenino EA
Thorp EA
Thorp ESP
Trout Lake EA
Tukwila EA
Tumwater Assoc of Paraprofessionals
Tumwater EA - Bargaining team returns to the table Friday morning
Tumwater Office Personnel Assoc.
Union Gap EA
University Place Classified Assoc.
University Place Office Professionals
Upper Skagit Valley EA
Vancouver EA - teachers started a strike on Wednesday, Aug. 29
Vancouver Educ. Support Professionals
Wahkiakum County EA
Walla Walla Valley EA - College Place Chapter
Wapato Assoc. Educ. Office Personnel
Wapato EA
Wapato Pupil Personnel
Washougal Assoc. of Educators - Teachers on strike beginning Tuesday, Aug. 28
West Valley Educ. Secretaries Assoc.
West Valley Yakima EA
White Salmon EA
Wilbur CPEA
Wilbur Teachers Association
Willapa Valley EA
Wishkah Valley EA
Wishram EA
Yakima Assoc of Building Services
Yakima Assoc. of Paraeducators
Yakima Educational Office Personnel
Yakima Professional/Technical Assoc.
The ongoing negotiations stem from a Washington Supreme Court ruling in June that found the Legislature had satisfied the conditions of the McCleary case. The case argued the state was not fully funding K-12 education. That ruling triggered additional funding for school districts. It also changed the way state education is funded by limiting revenue from local levies.
