Thousands of teachers and staff members across Washington state are negotiating for more pay and could strike, just days before the scheduled start of the school year. The educators are represented by more than 180 unions statewide, with each district negotiating on the local level.

Educators are fighting for higher pay, stemming from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teachers' salaries under the current budget.

EXPLAINER: Understanding the McCleary Decision

Here’s where things stand with some of the largest school districts in Western Washington. Scroll below for the full statewide list:

Seattle Public Schools

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) announced a tentative contract agreement was reached Friday night. School will start as scheduled on September 5.

SEA members will meet next Saturday to review the tentative deal.

SEA and Seattle Public Schools met for more than 176 hours and 22+ sessions, walking through complex issues, including parental leave, racial equity, professional development, and compensation, the union and district said.

Tacoma Public Schools

The Tacoma Education Association says it will spend Labor Day weekend negotiating with the district on one issue -- pay. Sessions are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, the union said. A state mediator has been called in to help.

"We are just doing everything we can to prepare for a possible strike, obviously that's not our goal, our goal is to solve the problem," said Angel Morton, TEA president.

The assoc. met Wednesday evening to discuss a possible strike, but the gathering did not have enough members to vote, the TEA said. They plan to meet again next Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Carla Santorno said the district faces a $25 million budget deficit next year.

Santorno said the district is restricted in how much of a raise it can offer teachers, because the funding law approved by the legislature limits pay hikes in districts like hers to no more than 3.1% for 2018-2019.

Federal Way Public Schools

The union and the district ratified an agreement Thursday night.

Union president Shannon McCann said they made improvements across special education caseloads, school safety, and class curriculums.

Education support professionals will earn an average of 19.7% more, and certificated staff (teachers) will see an average pay increase of 14.8%, McCann said. Teachers will start at $55,000 and after 25 years will earn $105,844.

Kent School District

The Kent Education Association general membership voted to approve a new contract agreement Wednesday evening, just one day before the school year was scheduled to begin on August 30. KEA announced the tentative agreement early Wednesday morning.

Highline Public Schools

The district announced a tentative agreement with the Highline Education Association Monday evening.

"The agreement honors the valuable work our educators do with students & demonstrates a commitment to providing a professional wage," the district wrote in a Facebook post.

Everett Public Schools

The Everett Education Association ratified its agreement with Everett Public Schools on Tuesday morning, the union confirmed. The first day of class for students is September 5.

Olympia School District

The Olympia Education Association reached a tentative agreement with Olympia Public Schools on Monday, according to a post on the union's Facebook page.

Bellevue Public Schools

The Bellevue Education Association reached an agreement with the district earlier this summer and the school board ratified it at the end of July.

“19.4%. That is the increase that BEA members will see across the total salary schedule in 2018-19!” the association posted on its Facebook page.

Edmonds School District

The Edmonds Education Association reached a tentative a tentative agreement with the district in July.

Lake Washington School District

Union members in this east King County district reached an agreement for an average 12.2 percent pay increase in 2018-2019, the Washington Education Association said.

Snohomish School District

The Snohomish Education Association and the school district reached a tentative contract agreement, Snohomish School District Superintendent Kent Kultgen tweeted on Wednesday.

Bellingham Public Schools

The union representing teachers in this district ratified a collective bargaining agreement for 2018-2020, according to a post on the teachers union's Facebook page.

Auburn School District

The Auburn Education Association voted to ratify its agreement with the district, Monday. Classes start Sept. 5.

More resolved districts

Full list of teachers unions still in negotiations or recently resolved:

Aberdeen EA - new updated proposal as of Aug. 30

Anacortes Administrative Assts Assn

Anacortes EA

Anacortes Para Educator Organization

Anacortes Tec/Info Profs

Arlington EA - teachers will strike September 4 if a tentative agreement is not reached

Auburn EA - agreement reached, school will start September 5

Battle Ground EA - teachers started a strike on Wednesday, Aug. 29

Bellingham EA - reached agreement

Bethel EA - reached tentative agreement Aug. 31, awaiting ratification on Sept. 4

Blaine EA - agreement ratified, awaiting approval

Burlington Edison EA - ratified their agreement on Aug. 28

Camas Assoc Educ Office Professionals

Camas EA - teachers voted Monday night to authorize strikes

Cape Flattery EA

Centerville EA

Central Kitsap EA - tentative agreement reached

Central Valley EA

Centralia EA

Chehalis EA - agreement pending ratification

Cheney EA

Chewelah CPEA

Chewelah EA

Cle Elum-Roslyn EA

Clover Park EA - agreement reached Aug. 27

Colton EA

Colville EA

Conway EA

Crescent EA

Creston EA

Davenport EA

Deer Park EA

Dieringer CPEA

Dieringer EA - Reached a tentative agreement Thursday, Aug. 30

East Valley Spokane EA - agreement reached Aug. 27

East Valley Yakima EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 28

Easton EA

Easton Support Personnel Assoc.

Eatonville EA

Ellensburg EA - agreement reached

Endicott Teachers Association

Enumclaw EA

Evergreen EA - teachers are on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28

Federal Way EA - reached agreement Aug. 30

Ferndale EA - reached agreement Aug. 30

Fife EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27

Forks EA/Quillayute

Franklin Pierce EA - ageement reached Aug. 29

Franklin Pierce ESP

Freeman EA

Garfield-Palouse EA

Grand Coulee Dam EA

Grandview EA

Granger EA

Grapeview EA

Griffin EA

Harrington EA

Highland EA

Hockinson EA -teachers are on strike as of Aug. 29

Hood Canal EA

Hoquiam Teachers Assoc

Inchelium EA

Kent Assn of Paraeducators

Kent EA - agreement reached Aug. 29

Kettle Falls EA

Kittitas EA - agreement reached Aug. 7

Klickitat EA

La Conner EA - agreement reached Aug. 28

Lake Stevens EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27

Lakewood EA - agreement reached Aug. 29

Liberty EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 23

Lind EA

Longview EA - teachers on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28

Loon Lake EA

Lopez EA

Lyle EA

Lynden EA

Mabton EA

Mary M Knight EA

Marysville EA - ratified two-year agreement on Aug. 30

Mead CPEA

Mead CTA

Mercer Island EA - voted to meet September 4 and vote to strike if agreement not reached

Meridian EA

Monroe EA - voted to allow bargaining team to authorize a strike if agreement not reached

Mount Adams EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 29

Mount Baker EA

Mount Pleasant EA

Mount Vernon EA - voted to strike Sept. 5 if no agreement is reached

Mount Vernon ESA

Naches Valley EA

Nespelem EA

Newport Associated Teachers

Nine Mile Falls EA

Nooksack Valley EA

North Beach EA

North Kitsap EA

North Kitsap Transportion Employees

North Thurston EA

Northport EA

Ocosta EA

Olympia EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27

Olympia ParaEducators Assoc

Olympia Technical Professional Admin Assoc

Onalaska CPEA

Orcas EA

Orting EA

Port Angeles EA - agreement reached Aug. 29

Port Angeles Educ. Office Professionals

Port Angeles Para Educator Assoc. - still in negotiation

Prescott EA

Pullman Paraprofessionals

Pullman Secretaries

Puyallup EA - voted to strike if agreement not reached by school time

Puyallup Educational Support Professionals

Queets-Clearwater A/L

Rainier EA

Raymond EA

Reardan-Edwall EA

Renton ESP

Renton Professional-Technical Assoc.

Republic CPEA

Republic EA

Ridgefield CPEA

Ridgefield EA - Teachers started a strike on Wednesday, Aug. 29

Ritzville EA

Riverside EA

Rosalia EA

San Juan EA

Seattle EA - reached tentative agreement on 8/31. School will start as scheduled on 9/5

Selah EA

Selah Educational Office Personnel

Shoreline Children's Center

Shoreline ESPA

Snohomish EA - reached tentative agreement Aug. 29

Snoqualmie Valley Administrative Secretaries

Snoqualmie Valley EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27

Soap Lake EA

South Bend EA

South Whidbey EA

Southside EA

Spokane EA - reached tentative agreement Aug. 28

Sprague-Lamont A/L

Stanwood-Camano EA

Stevenson-Carson EA

Sultan EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 29

Sumner EA - voted to strike Sept. 5 if no agreement is reached by Sept. 3

Sunnyside EA

Tacoma EA

Tahoma EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 24

Tenino EA

Thorp EA

Thorp ESP

Trout Lake EA

Tukwila EA - will strike September 5, which is the next scheduled bargaining day and was supposed to be the first day of school

Tumwater Assoc of Paraprofessionals

Tumwater EA - on strike as of 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 1

Tumwater Office Personnel Assoc.

Union Gap EA

University Place Classified Assoc.

University Place Office Professionals

Upper Skagit Valley EA

Vancouver EA - teachers started a strike on Wednesday, Aug. 29

Vancouver Educ. Support Professionals

Wahkiakum County EA

Walla Walla Valley EA - College Place Chapter

Wapato Assoc. Educ. Office Personnel

Wapato EA - voted to strike if an agreement is not reached by Sept. 5

Wapato Pupil Personnel

Washougal Assoc. of Educators - Teachers on strike beginning Tuesday, Aug. 28

West Valley Educ. Secretaries Assoc.

West Valley Yakima EA

White Salmon EA

Wilbur CPEA

Wilbur Teachers Association

Willapa Valley EA

Wishkah Valley EA

Wishram EA

Yakima Assoc of Building Services

Yakima Assoc. of Paraeducators

Yakima Educational Office Personnel

Yakima Professional/Technical Assoc.

The ongoing negotiations stem from a Washington Supreme Court ruling in June that found the Legislature had satisfied the conditions of the McCleary case. The case argued the state was not fully funding K-12 education. That ruling triggered additional funding for school districts. It also changed the way state education is funded by limiting revenue from local levies.

WATCH: What is the McCleary Decision?

WATCH: State superintendent Chris Reykdal on KING 5

