A San Antonio man has captured the spirit of teaching teen's to drive with his hilarious reaction to his own stepdaughter's cringeworthy driving lesson.

The man in the video, Ty Grant, has reportedly been teaching his 16-year-old stepdaughter, Ava, to drive for the past few months.

Most recently, Grant has been teaching her how to back out and park.

Grant's wife, Justina Gonzalez, said the video was supposed to chronicle a proud parenting moment, but quickly took 'a turn' when Ava swiped a load of bushes on the side of the driveway.

Gonzalez, posted the video along with the caption, "And so it begins...just medicate me and stick me in the institution now!!!!!"

She told KENS 5 over the phone that, "The funniest part is the day before she said something like, 'I can't believe you're gonna make me wait six months after I got my permit to get my actual license'."

