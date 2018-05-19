CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Witnesses paint the scene of a post-graduation fatal shooting as chaotic, that left people scrambling to safety.

Police said it all began after the 6 p.m. graduation ceremony for the Perry Learning Center, an alternate learning high school. The ceremony was being held in the performing arts center on the campus of Mt. Zion High School, in the south metro Atlanta area.

Police said an argument broke out between several parties as families were leaving the graduation. That's when the fatal shots were fired in the school's overflow parking lot.

11Alive's Ashley Johnson spoke to one witness whose cousin was participating in Friday night's ceremony who described the chaotic scene.

"We didn't know what to do," Latrallo Presley said. "We just ran... running from the parking lot, running from everywhere. People were stumbling over each other. I was shook."

Another woman told 11Alive she was worried for her grandson because she hadn't been able to get a hold of him.

Video from the scene showed several police cars outside the location.

Right now, police have not said how many shots were fired, but Presley told 11Alive he heard "multiple."

Right now, the Clayton County Fire Department confirms there were three victims – two with gunshot wounds – who were transported to area hospitals.

Officials said a 21-year-old victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the leg, while another woman was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital. Officials said that woman, who was pregnant, was not shot rather she was hurt when she was pushed.

A third victim, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Southern Regional, but was later pronounced dead. Officials said she was shot three times in the chest.

The shooting comes on the same day as a mass shooting at a Texas High School that left at least 10 people dead. Chief Thomas Treywick with the Clayton County Police Department told 11Alive's Ryan Kruger he was heartbroken to get the call of a possible shooting at the school.

"It was not pleasant," he said. "I was emotional because the last thing you want to do is have a situation at a graduation that results in anyone being injured."

Right now, police are still gathering information and trying to narrow down any possible suspects.

