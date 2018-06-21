The road leading up to Artist Point officially opens at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The 2.7-mile stretch along Mount Baker Highway in Whatcom County was completely cleared of snow to allow vehicles a pathway to the popular lookout point.

The road leads to various hiking trails in Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and offers 360-degree views of Mount Shuksan and Mount Baker.

The road leading up to the lookout, which reaches 5,000 feet above sea level, is normally not open until July and remains open until winter conditions move into the area, which typically begins in October.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted photos on their Facebook page Thursday of the roadway clear of snow.

“Big thanks to our crews who worked to get the road open!” the post stated.





© 2018 KREM