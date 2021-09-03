Richland doctor sentenced to 20 years in prison for signing blank prescriptions

She pre-signed hundreds of blank prescription forms to drug addicts with the intention of distribute opioid pain medications, authorities said.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Janet Sue Arnold, 63, a doctor from Benton City, Washington, pleaded guilty to illegally distributing opioid pain medications and other controlled substances to patients. Arnold faces 20 years in prison.

Arnold owned and operated Desert Wind Family Practice in Richland. According to court documents, Arnold pre-signed hundreds of blank prescription forms and provided them to two patients who were drug addicts beginning March 2016 through May 2017. These people then provided the illegal prescriptions to other individuals who got controlled substances and other drugs.

The pre-signed prescriptions allowed a drug leader and addict to distribute significant quantities of opioid medications and other controlled substances.

According to the report, Arnold abandoned her role as a medical doctor by essentially turning over her prescription pad to her office manager and others.

Arnold’s sentencing is scheduled Dec. 7 in Richland, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Eastern Washington.

The other individuals charged in the case included Desert Wind Family Practice's 44-year-old office manager Danielle Corine Mata from Richard. According to court documents, Mata pre-signed and filled blank prescriptions with information on the drug type, patient name, dosage, and quantity.

David Barnes Nay, 43, from Kennewick, as well as Lisa Marie Cooper, 55, and Jennifer Cheri Prichard, 46, both from Prosser, Washington, are also charged in the case.

Mata, Nay, Cooper and Prichard had previously plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute opioid pain medications and other controlled substances. They are scheduled to have their sentence hearings in October and November of this year.