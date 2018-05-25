PORTLAND, Ore. – On Friday morning, a driver in an SUV allegedly hit at least three women who were on a sidewalk near the Portland State University campus in southwest Portland before driving away.
Two of the women have life threatening injuries and one has serious injuries that are not life threatening, according to Portland police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley.
KGW reporters were on the scene. Here’s what they know so far.
A twitter user took video right after the hit-and-run. His video shows a swarm of responders and people in shock.
