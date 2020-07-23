Federal agents on standby in Seattle ahead of planned protests

Gov. Inslee and Seattle Mayor Durkan confirmed federal agents are on standby in the Seattle area to protect federal buildings ahead of planned protests this weekend.

SEATTLE — Washington state and city leaders have confirmed that federal agents are on standby in Seattle to "protect federal buildings" ahead of planned protests this weekend.

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted, "After a day of conflicting messages from the federal government, where they told my staff repeatedly that there was no surge of additional personnel to Seattle, it appears they are doing just that."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she also received conflicting information this week from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), but confirmed federal agents are now in the area, as of Thursday night.

"I made clear to Acting Secretary Wolf that deployments in Seattle — like we have seen in Portland — would undermine public safety and break community trust," Durkan tweeted. "DHS now says they have a limited number of agents in the area on standby to protect federal buildings."

Despite that news, the mayor insists that DHS has no plans to intervene with ongoing protests in the city.

Durkan added, "Should federal forces intervene like they have in Portland, we are prepared to pursue every legal recourse. A federal judge in Portland has entered an order limiting the actions of federal forces there. We are prepared to seek the same relief if necessary."

King County Executive Dow Constantine also confirmed the news, saying he received information that a federal government plane landed at Boeing Field Thursday night, and "more than a dozen personnel drove off to an unknown location."

Retired General and NBC News Analyst Barry McCaffrey spoke with KING 5 Thursday after hearing the report federal agents may be headed to Seattle.

"I think the president and Mr. Wolf are looking for provocative situations, I don't think there's any question this is a political stunt, not a federal law enforcement mission," said Gen. McCaffrey. "I think this is a deliberate attempt to have provocative instances in Portland, Seattle, maybe Philadelphia, maybe Chicago, it's a real outrage, I think at that end of the day."

The tense, ongoing standoff between U.S. government agents and protesters in Portland has extended into yet another day after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed outside a federal courthouse during a raucous demonstration Wednesday night.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others on objected to the presence of federal police sent by President Trump, who called the demonstrators agitators and anarchists.