SALEM, Oregon — A massive fire is burning in Salem at a company called Oregon Pallet, 1650 Salem Industrial Drive NE.

A witness, Joe Jackson, told KGW he heard several explosions. Workers headed to the facility said there were several containers of fuel at the site.

Jackson said he first saw the flames from Woodburn almost 20 miles away.

The National Weather Service released an image from its GOES-17 Satellite Imagery that shows the fire.

"This fire happening in Salem right now is apparent on GOES-17 Satellite Imagery via the dark pink/purple spot shown on the image attached. The whiter areas are low clouds. The lighter pink/purple areas are cloud free," the NWS said said in a tweet.

The flames were also shared by a passerby Kyler Kelly.