PORTLAND, Ore. — More than a hundred volunteers met in Peninsula Park on Sunday to search for missing University of Portland student Owen Klinger.

"We are all here to find anything about Owen," said Guillaume Debergh as he addressed the group of volunteers. "We want him home. We want him safe and we want him with his family."

Guillaume Debergh led the search efforts Sunday. He organized the volunteers into four different groups to search Peninsula Park, Northgate Park, University Park, Overlook Park and the area nearby.

Volunteers were given the last known photo of Klinger and a list of items he may have had on him. They combed every inch of the parks to see if they could find any clues to figure out what happened to him.

The 18-year-old freshman has not been seen since Sunday, October 6.

"This is so unlike Owen and just so baffling to everyone that we're just doing what we can to support the family," said Michelle Kinsella, who helped search.

Kinsella is a friend of the family and goes to church with Klinger’s parents.

"He’s a great kid, very athletic, played lacrosse for University of Portland, just a real curious, very sincere kid, a real helper, and just the kind of person you want to be growing up in our world," Kinsella said.

Klinger told his roommates he was going to a lacrosse team meeting, but never showed up. He withdrew money from an ATM, then his phone went dark and is still off as of Sunday, according to friends of the family.

"You know, it's awful, I mean it's, it's so heart wrenching, it's so heart wrenching," said Jennifer Lillie, who led one of the search teams. "I want to help and this is a way to help, but it is every parents’ nightmare."

So far, there have been no new leads about what happened to Klinger. That's why searchers are now combing every area they can think of, canvassing businesses, and handing out flyers with Klinger’s picture all over the city.

Nothing new was found during the search Sunday.

Updates, including when the group will search next, will be posted on social media:

Visit the FindOwenK pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

There's also a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign web page that has raised more than $10,000 of its $15,000 goal.

If you see Owen Klinger, you are asked to call 911. If you have any information that can help in the search, call Portland police at 503-823-1081 or email missing@portlandoregon.gov.

Klinger’s family also started an email account to help. If you want to get involved in the search efforts email findowenk@gmail.com.