Unsafe adjustments made to Orlando thrill ride right before teen fell to death, officials say

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried spoke at a press conference and gave an update on the findings of a forensic engineer.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details were released Monday regarding the ongoing investigation into the tragic Orlando thrill ride death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried spoke at a press conference and gave an update on the findings of a forensic engineer that was hired to assist with the investigation.

The engineer's report revealed that an operator of the drop tower made manual adjustments to the seat that Sampson sat in, "resulting in it being unsafe."

"This report confirmed that manual adjustments had been made to the sensor [of] the seat in question that allowed the harness-to-restraint opening to be almost double that of the normal restraint opening range," Fried read.

The improper adjustments allowed the safety lights to illuminate, Fried said, which allowed the ride to operate, although Sampson was not properly secured in his seat.

“This report answers the question of what mechanically took place as our investigation now enters its next phase of how and why it occurred as we look towards potential penalties along with any potential changes of rules and regulations needed,” said Fried.

“As noted in the report, there are many other potential contributing factors that may have played a role in this incident, and that is what our Department is continuing to investigate. Given these outstanding concerns, the Drop Tower will remain closed indefinitely ”

Statement from Icon Park:

"We are deeply troubled that the preliminary findings of the State’s investigation indicate a sensor on the Orlando FreeFall attraction, which is owned and operated by the SlingShot Group, had been mis-adjusted after the sensor was originally secured in place. ICON Park is committed to providing a safe, fun experience for families. We will continue to support the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services with their ongoing investigation."

Sampson was visiting from out of state when he traveled to Orlando's ICON Park, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reports.