REDMOND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-month-old boy survived a six-story fall from a window on the top floor of a Redmond, Washington, apartment complex when he landed on the roof of a parked car.



The boy was in serious but stable condition at an area hospital. Redmond police spokesman James Perry told KIRO that the boy "landed in a way where the car absorbed enough of the impact that he was awake and crying when paramedics arrived" Tuesday afternoon.



Perry said the toddler was alone in a bedroom, while his mother and two siblings were in another room. Investigators believe the boy propped himself up on the edge of a window that was cracked open, then pushed through a screen and tumbled down.