BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A Boise County family is getting ready to spend the Easter holiday without a home after a fire destroyed their house just two days before the holiday.

In the face of tragedy, they're keeping their hopes and spirits high and sharing an inspirational Easter message.

The Beggs family was planning on hosting a special Easter dinner for their loved ones on Saturday night.

"I was so excited for it, but God had other plans," Jill Beggs said.

Instead, Jill and Kyle Beggs and their three sons are spending Saturday in a Boise hotel.

"This is my home burning down behind me, but God gives us courage and comfort and we're all alive, even though my house is gone," Jill said.

The fire happened on Friday afternoon, completely destroying the home. Fortunately, Jill and her sons weren't home when the blaze started.

"The whole way home we prayed, we said 'Lord give us courage, give us comfort' and my boys told me, 'All we need is love mom,'" she said.

Kyle works as a volunteer firefighter and got the call that his family's home was on fire.

"I got the phone call our house is on fire and then I'm responding but then I thought I heard a different house," he said.

While their home is a total loss, Jill and Kyle aren't focusing on what they've lost but on what they still have - their family, love, and support.

"All I could think about was my kids and how am I gonna push through this, but find peace in the middle of it," Jill said. "Was it devastating? Is it devastating? 100 percent, but I have to confess that I have this massive amount of joy because I have my family and it's everything."

With Easter on Sunday, the Beggs family is even more thankful for what they do have.

"The goal is to get through Easter, enjoy that," Kyle said. "We have a long reality to get back home but I got three young boys and I'm not gonna stop for them."

"I know that God rose again and tomorrow we're gonna rise again too," Jill said. "We are alive and we get to wake up and we get to say, I can live again another day. It doesn't matter where we are we have each other."

