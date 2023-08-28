Police: Ontario woman on hallucinogenic mushrooms vandalized police cars

Measure 110 redistributes recreational marijuana sales taxes to support homelessness and addiction services. Malheur Country received $2 million in 2022.

ONTARIO, Ore. — A local unhoused woman damaged seven police vehicles on Sunday, Ontario Police Department (OPD) said in a news release.

The woman took landscaping bricks off city property and started throwing them at patrol cars. She also threw rocks at a nearby printing shop, according to OPD.

The printing shop did not want to speak with KTVB; however, a large window adjacent to the front door has a large hole. The rest of the window is cracked to the edges of the frame.

The incident was reported to Malheur County dispatch, the woman was then taken into custody. She told police she had ingested mushrooms, so she was transported to a hospital and later cleared by medical staff.

"She was making some suggestions that there were a lot of bugs that were around her, and that they were biting her. Her behavior was very erratic. She was sweating profusely, and she was screaming about the bugs biting her," OPD Chief Michael Iwai said. "We definitely knew the suspect previous to this incident. So, we know this person. And drugs seem to be an issue with this. So, when you talk about ballot measure 110, yeah, there's still a lot of wraparound services that we can't provide 24/7. I'm hoping over the next couple of years, more funding finds its way to Malheur County, specifically Ontario."

Oregon voters supported Measure 110 in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs statewide; the law aims to treat people facing addiction rather than placing them in jail. Malheur County and Ontario city leaders strongly oppose the law; they argue it's led to higher property crime and homelessness.

Measure 110 redistributes recreational marijuana sales taxes to support homelessness and addiction services. Malheur Country received $2 million in 2022, according to Oregon Health Authority.

The Ontario woman has been charged with seven counts of criminal mischief. Estimated costs suggest around $15,000 in damages, police said.

If you know a friend or loved one suffering from substance abuse disorder, please refer them to Lifeways, Ontario at 800-995-9169 or Altruistic Recovery, Ontario, at 541-216-6068.

