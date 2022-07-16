Five people from Spokane were traveling southbound in the golf cart on West Lakeshore Road when they lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A 52-year-old man was killed Friday following a rollover golf cart crash on West Lakeshore Road in Bonner County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported.

Five people from Spokane, Wash., were traveling southbound in the golf cart when they lost control of the vehicle.

The driver, a 57-year-old woman, and three passengers were taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

According to ISP, the 52-year-old male passenger died at the scene of the crash.

The passengers taken to the hospital were a 45-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man. Their current conditions are unknown.

Both directions of traffic on West Lakeshore Road were blocked for around three hours for emergency response, ISP said.

Friday's crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

