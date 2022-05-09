Nampa Police looking for missing juvenile

BOISE, Idaho — Nampa police are asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile.
Mariah Amaya Medina, 15, is described as being 5’03”,110 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and was last seen in Nyssa, OR; Homedale, ID; and Caldwell, ID.
If you know her whereabouts or have information on where she might be, contact local law enforcement or dispatch.
Tips can be submitted at 208-468-4401.
