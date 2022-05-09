x
Nampa Police looking for missing juvenile

Mariah Amaya Medina, 15, is described as being 5’03”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and was last seen in Nyssa, OR; Homedale, ID; and Caldwell, ID.
Credit: Nampa Police Department

BOISE, Idaho — Nampa police are asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile.

Mariah Amaya Medina, 15, is described as being 5’03”,110 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and was last seen in Nyssa, OR; Homedale, ID; and Caldwell, ID.

If you know her whereabouts or have information on where she might be, contact local law enforcement or dispatch.

Tips can be submitted at 208-468-4401.

