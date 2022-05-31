Kayaker dies in Salmon River in Idaho County

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office identified the kayaker as 56-year-old James Grossman of Sun Valley.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A 56-year-old man was killed Monday in a kayaking accident in the Salmon River, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reported.

Officials said the International Emergency Response Coordinator Center (IERCC) received an SOS call stating a kayaker had died from a Garmin inReach device. The information was relayed to Idaho County Dispatch.

The coordinates of the kayaker were in the Fall Creek area, which is not road accessible, the sheriff's office said. Two Bear Air assisted in the incident, because Life Flight was unable to fly.

Grossman's family has been notified of his death.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said Two Bear Air, the owners of Mackay Bar Outfitters, Joni and Buck Dewey assisted in the emergency response.

