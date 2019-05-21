Editor's note: Above video shows law enforcement supporting Trooper Palmer at a court hearing for the shooting suspect

MISSOULA, Mont. – A wounded Montana Highway Patrol Trooper is returning home to Missoula on Wednesday after he was shot three times in the face, head and neck more than two months ago.

Trooper Wade Palmer has been receiving care at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City since the shooting near Evaro, Montana, on March 15. He arrived at the hospital in critical condition and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Montana Highway Patrol says his doctors have determined that he is ready to transition to his next phase of care. This comes after Palmer regained consciousness on April 2 after undergoing reconstructive jaw surgery.

Palmer has also undergone physical therapy to strengthen his left arm and leg.

A neurosurgeon from the U of U Hospital said during a press conference on Wednesday morning that Palmer suffered a traumatic brain injury on the left side. This side of the brain controls speech for right-handed individuals.

Palmer is not yet able to speak again but he seems to recognize people and understand what they are saying, the neurosurgeon said.

Palmer's wife Lindsey thanked the medical staff at U of U for their care during Wednesday's press conference in Salt Lake City.

“I can’t believe we’re able to make this journey home today. It’s been a marathon for the last nine weeks," she said. "We want to thank all of the wonderful doctors, nurses, aides and staff at the U of U Hospital for all of their time, effort and compassion. You have all been so amazing. Without all of you, we wouldn’t be able to go home today.”

Lindsey Palmer also thanked the hospital staff in Missoula, who she said "gave her husband a fighting chance to get through this."

She also expressed her gratitude to Utah law enforcement.

“To each and every one of you who took a watch outside our door, to the continuous times I needed a friendly ear to listen to me talk, someone was always there to lean on," she said. "We love you all and bless you for everything you’ve done for us.”

“You made this scary time for my family and myself a little less scary," she added.

Lindsey said she and her family were also blown away by the nationwide show of support for her husband, calling it "heartwarming."

Palmer is expected to arrive in Missoula at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to highway patrol. After he arrives in Montana, a motorcade will escort him to his home.

Members of the public are encouraged to wear green to show their support for Trooper Palmer. Those who participate can share a photo to Twitter or Instagram using #WearGreenforWade.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Wade is coming home,” said Colonel Tom Butler. “From the very beginning, he has received the best possible medical care and I know that it saved his life. Words cannot express my gratitude to all of the health care providers in Missoula and Salt Lake City who have cared for him during these past two months."

"Wade has a long road ahead, but I am glad that he will be traveling that road here in Montana with his family, friends, and fellow troopers at his side," he added.

“Wade will be welcomed home to Montana as a hero,” Montana Attorney General Tim Fox added.

In the following days, Palmer will begin outpatient therapy as his recovery continues, according to highway patrol.

The family is asking for privacy as Palmer returns to Missoula and adjusts to life at home.

Trooper Wade Palmer shot near Evaro in March

Palmer was shot near Evaro, Montana while searching for the suspect in a Missoula shooting before midnight on March 15, according to highway patrol.

Another trooper then found Trooper Wade Palmer still seat-belted in his patrol car after he was shot. The suspect had fled the scene.

Palmer has worked for Montana Highway Patrol since 2012 and is stationed in Missoula. In 2015, he was awarded the Medal of Valor for his life-saving efforts at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a mom and her young children in December 2014.

Palmer has a wife and two young children, according to the highway patrol.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as Johnathan Bertsch, was taken into custody by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team.

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel throughout the state of Montana filled the courtroom during Bertsch's initial hearing.

