BOISE, Idaho — Flooding from rain and spring runoff from melting snow is causing extensive damage in parts of Idaho and Washington.

In Washington County - notably Weiser and Cambridge - residents and officials are contending with rising river levels that have washed out river banks and some roads.

KTVB and our partner station KREM have been following the latest developments on the flooding, and here's what we know:

Families stranded after bridge washes out near Council

Flood waters have stranded five families south of Council inside their homes. The houses sit on Jackson Creek Road, with a bridge over the Weiser River as their only access point. The embankment and road connecting to the bridge is washed out.





Parts of Washington County under water after countywide flooding

Washington County in Idaho is dealing with flooding across several areas after snowmelt and spring runoff led to rising river levels that washed out river banks and some roads.

Two of the areas in the county that are seeing the most flooding are Weiser and Cambridge. The Idaho Transportation Department says flooding can be seen along much of Highway 95.

Highway 95 closed again after landslide

U.S. Highway 95 is closed again after it was closed for several hours Tuesday and later reopened after a landslide sent earth and rocks tumbling onto the roadway.

Highway 95 from Weiser to Payette is now closed due to flooding, and the Idaho Transportation Department says it will be closed through Thursday.

Gov. Brad Little declares State of Emergency for Idaho County

On Wednesday, Gov. Little announced on twitter that he has declared a State of Emergency for Idaho County following the extraordinary spring flooding.

The declaration frees up state funds to assist the county with emergency operations.

Melting snow creates 'wet slab' avalanches in Blaine County

Two avalanches hit Warm Springs Road near Ketchum on Sunday, one of which seriously damaged two homes, knocking one of the homes off its foundation.

In the last week, Blaine County has experienced a dozen avalanches and now crews are beginning to clear the aftermath of them and find others that happened.

Boise Fire and Idaho National Guard save 5 people near Grangeville

The Idaho National Guard and the Boise Fire Department Dive Team worked together to save people from rising flood waters on Tuesday.

The two teams were actually training for that exact scenario when they got the call to action when the Clearwater River had flooded its banks and trapped five people in a home north of Grangeville.

Two people were airlifted and three others were able to wade through the waters to safety.

Heavy flooding on Nez Perce Reservation could lead to evacuations

The Nez Perce Tribe’s executive committee has declared a state of emergency due to heavy flooding on and near reservation land.

Though rain wasn't expected Wednesday and water levels were declining, people were advised to take extra precautions and stay alert. Mudslides, landslides, and rockslides are still likely to occur.

Handful of Pullman businesses closed after flooding causes extensive damage

A handful of businesses in Pullman are closed after flooding caused extensive damage to the area on Tuesday.

KREM reporter Kierra Elfalan said Carnahan Chiropractic, Snap Fitness, State Farm and Mobil gas station are closed.

The owner of Carnahan Chiropractic, Shane Carnahan, said there's $100,000 to $150,000 in damage just to his equipment alone. He said the space is a total loss since he doesn't have flood insurance.

