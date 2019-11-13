BOISE, Idaho — The case of a 2-year-old Idaho boy who was reported missing during a family camping trip in 2015 is getting more national attention.

DeOrr Kunz Jr. allegedly disappeared at the Timber Creek Campground near Leadore on July 10, 2015. Despite repeated searches, investigators have found no sign of the missing toddler.

As the weeks stretched into months, then years, suspicion around DeOrr's disappearance settled solidly on the people with him at the campground that day: His mother, father, a family friend, and his great-grandfather, now deceased. All have denied having anything to do with his vanishing, but authorities have publicly said they believe the case is a homicide.

A new special from HLN's Real Life Nightmare series, titled "Horror at the Campground," will reexamine the mystery.

The episode is set to air on Saturday at 6 p.m. Mountain Time. Click below to watch the trailer.

Note: The interviews used in this episode were obtained and aired in KTVBs Little Man Lost series two years ago