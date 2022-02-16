Judge blocks release of Bob Saget's autopsy records for now

Saget's family claims that any further release of records would cause them to "suffer irreparable harm."

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge in Florida has agreed with a request from the family of comedian Bob Saget and temporarily prohibited the release of any photos, video or other records related to the investigation into his death.

The judge said Wednesday that refusing to issue the temporary injunction would have caused the family irreparable harm.

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, filed a lawsuit the previous day in Orlando asking the state judge for a ruling that would prohibit the release of the records.

According to court documents, the family claims that any further release of records would cause them to "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress."

On top of that, the lawsuit claims no public interest would be served by the release of records. The record they're speaking of includes any photos, videos, audio recordings and autopsy information collected during the investigation into Saget's death.

The judge has not yet ruled on whether the family’s privacy concerns outweigh any claims for the records to be released.

Earlier this month, a medical examiner ruled Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from what they describe as an “unwitnessed fall.”

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget was found unresponsive on Jan. 9 in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where he was pronounced dead.

Saget was best known for playing one of America's favorite dads: Danny Tanner on the hit TV sitcom "Full House" and the Netflix sequel "Fuller House." He also hosted America's Funniest Videos, appeared in many movies and TV shows, and was known for his raunchy stand-up comedy shows.

Behind the scenes, Saget was known for his work as a philanthropist. He served as a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, supporting people with the same disease that killed his sister.