Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, have finalized their divorce, ending a 25-year marriage that played a role in the creation of the online shopping giant.

Amazon.com Inc. confirmed that a petition for divorce was filed Thursday and that it expects it to be approved by the court in about 90 days. After that, MacKenzie Bezos will get a 4% stake in Amazon registered in her name.

Before the separation, Jeff Bezos had a 16% stake in Amazon worth more than $140 billion, making him one of the world's richest people.

The two posted details of their divorce deal Thursday in a series of tweets.