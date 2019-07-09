PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup bar owner could face years in prison for selling drugs out of his bar.

John Choe is the former owner of Johnny’s Bar and Grill.

Choe pleaded guilty Friday to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Choe admitted that in January 2018, he got meth, cocaine, and heroin from his “sources” and began selling them to his bar customers, court documents said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration along with local police started investigating Choe after getting information about the drug sales.

Choe sold 45 grams of cocaine to an undercover DEA agent on four different occasions between January and April 2019.

Choe was arrested and a search of his vehicle and the bar uncovered methamphetamine, heroin, synthetic cannabinoids, and Percocet pills, all which Choe said he intended to sell, according to court documents.

The bar's liquor license was suspended in June 2019.

Choe’s sentencing is scheduled for December. He could face anywhere from 5 to 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine.