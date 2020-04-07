Two protesters hit by car on I-5 in downtown Seattle in critical condition

Two women were hit by a car on I-5 during a protest march early Saturday morning. They are both in critical condition and the driver has been taken into custody.

SEATTLE — Two protesters were hit by a car on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Both a 24-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman are in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center. A trooper with Washington State Patrol said a vehicle drove through a closure on I-5.

A 27-year-old man was taken in custody. Troopers said impairment isn't believed to be a factor, but the motive is still under investigation. He is in custody, and could face felony charges.

The Washington State Patrol said the driver may have entered the freeway going southbound through an off-ramp to avoid barriers that were in place.

That part of the freeway had been shut down due to the protesters. The protesters had several cars parked on the freeway, blocking southbound lanes at Yale.

One witness called it a 'purposeful attack.'

WSP Captain Rod Mead said he hopes protesters will reconsider their desire to be on the freeway because troopers cannot guarantee their safety.

WSP detectives are seeking any information, pictures, or videos from witnesses to the collision. Contact Detective Todd Early at (253) 348-1891or by email at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.