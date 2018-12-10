SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County prosecutors have filed a motion to delay a declination hearing for the accused Freeman High School shooter, according to newly filed court documents.

Caleb Sharpe, 17, is accused of opening fire in the hallway of Freeman High School last year, killing one student, Sam Strahan, and injuring three others.

Court records show that this is the second delay in the case. The hearing, which had been scheduled for Oct. 18, was supposed to determine if Sharpe would be tried as an adult.

Attorney Bevan Maxey said prosecutors want more time to look over their expert’s report on Sharpe’s mental health.

Sharpe is facing one charge of first-degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances, and three charges of attempted first-degree murder for the three girls hurt in the shooting.

He also faces 51 second-degree assault charges for the other students put in danger the day of the shooting.

