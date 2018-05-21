As if we couldn't love the royal family any more than we already do.

The newlywed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated their royal wedding flowers to patients at St Joseph's Hospice located in the UK.

"A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture," the hospice wrote on Facebook.

Hundreds of their friends and relatives watched them say "I will" inside St. George's Chapel this past Saturday. Huge crowds outside the castle walls watched the ceremony on giant screens or lined their carriage route to wave and cheer.

