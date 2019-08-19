SEATTLE — Thousands of people flocked to the Seattle Center Sunday for a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. An estimated 15,000 people registered for the event.

The event was originally scheduled at the WaMu Theater, but the location changed to Seattle Center for the anticipated crowd size, according to Democratic spokesperson William Casey.

The town hall was open to the public. The doors opened at 12:15 p.m. and the event started at 2:15 p.m.

Warren made headlines earlier this year for her proposal to break up the biggest U.S. technology companies, including Google and Amazon.

The Massachusetts senator's pitch involves legislation targeting companies with annual worldwide revenue of $25 billion or more, limiting their ability to expand and forcing parts of Amazon and Google’s current business structure to operate as separate entities.

The other pillars of Warren’s campaign are ending corruption in Washington D.C., rebuilding the middle class, and strengthening America’s democracy.

More than 20 Democrats have declared to run for their party's presidential nomination to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Last week, Washington state Governor Jay Inslee dropped out of the race, saying he was confident the Democrats would select a nominee who would champion climate change issues.

