BILLINGS, Mont. — President Trump’s latest “Make America Great Rally” will take place in Billings Montana on Thursday, September 6.

The event starts at 7 p.m. MST in the MetraPark Arena located at 306 6th Avenue North. Doors open at 4 p.m.

You can register for tickets or sign up to volunteer on the president’s website. Attendees are limited to two tickets per mobile number.

President Trump held a rally in Great Falls, Montana, on July 5, where he boosted Republican GOP hopeful Matt Rosendale. He was also supporting a Republican incumbent seeking reelection.

