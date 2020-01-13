Power outages in North Point, Washington were reported by Avista electric company at around 3:15 p.m. today with 800 customers being effected. The estimated time for power to be restored is approximately 7:15 p.m.
In North Idaho more than 3,000 power outages were reported around 3:00 p.m. today and Avista says that power is expected to be restored by 6:00 p.m. today.
To see a full map and the list of power outages in Washington and Idaho click here.
RELATED: Puerto Rico woke up Saturday to another earthquake
RELATED: Power restored to Stevens County after heavy snowfall