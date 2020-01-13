Power outages in North Point, Washington were reported by Avista electric company at around 3:15 p.m. today with 800 customers being effected. The estimated time for power to be restored is approximately 7:15 p.m.

In North Idaho more than 3,000 power outages were reported around 3:00 p.m. today and Avista says that power is expected to be restored by 6:00 p.m. today.

To see a full map and the list of power outages in Washington and Idaho click here.

