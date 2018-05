POST FALLS, Idaho-- Post Falls Police officials asked for the public's help locating a missing 19-year-old woman Tuesday.

Reports said Caitlyn Marie Brown was last seen at the Post Falls Library Tuesday.

Officials said that anyone with information should contact Detective Mason at 208-773-3517 with th the reference number 18PF12645.

