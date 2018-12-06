SPOKANE, Wash. – Findlay Automotive Group surprised a local high school student with a brand new set of wheels Tuesday.

Post Falls graduate Kalli Minden won a 2017 Nissan Versa Sedan after her name was drawn from a pool of roughly 150 entrees.

To enter the drawing, students at Post Falls, Lake City and Coeur d’Alene high schools needed either a 3.5 GPA or higher or perfect attendance. All 150 students who met those requirements, including 14 with perfect attendance.

Minden, who is headed to the University of Idaho in the fall, said she had a car before – a nearly 20-year-old pickup truck.

After the Tuesday’s announcement, Minden was overcome with excitement.

“It’s so crazy, so fun. I won a car!” she said.

