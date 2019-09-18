PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of Portland Public Schools students will receive an excused absence to attend a climate change rally this week, if they speak with their teachers ahead of time.

The Global Climate Strike walkout, which is scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 20, is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. The students will march to Portland City Hall, then to OMSI in Southeast Portland for a Climate Justice Festival at OMSI.

PPS sent a letter to parents of middle and high schoolers this week saying students will need to pre-arrange their absences Friday with their teachers, and will in turn receive an excused absence.

Parents of younger kids in K-5 will need to contact their schools directly to get an excused absence.

The school district pointed out they cannot ensure the students' safety once they're off grounds.

PPS students have walked out of class multiple times in recent years, for gun control and climate change.

However, four parents of PPS students filed a lawsuit earlier this year regarding a gun violence protest that occurred in March 2018. They say the district used public resources to promote outside interest groups and the “personal political preferences” of the school board and its teachers.

KGW has reported in the past about the rights of these students who walk out. According to the ACLU, the students still have First Amendment rights when they walk off school property.

