PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Sunday morning that the curfew order for the city has been extended and said it will start at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Wheeler and other city leaders spoke Sunday morning about the violent protests this weekend over the death of George Floyd. Protests in Portland and across the nation have been fueled by anger over Floyd's death and years of police violence against African Americans.

Despite an 8 p.m. curfew Saturday night, some protesters remained on the streets of downtown Portland overnight. Police say officers arrested 48 adults and nine underage kids, who were later released to their parents. At least 70 people have been arrested during this weekend's protests.

Wheeler said Sunday that the protests have been "co-opted by rioters and looters." He said the rioters' actions no longer feel like sincere mourning for Floyd.

"You're not just burning and destroying someone else's home. You're burning your community, too," Wheeler said.

Portland Fire and Rescue Division Chief Ryan Gillespie said there were five structure fires, two vehicle fires and numerous dumpster fires overnight.

Wheeler said the estimates on property damage from the protests are still being compiled. He said he knows the number of businesses impacted is in the dozens with millions of dollars of property damage.

Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch, who also spoke at Sunday's press conference, said the rioters are a "group of selfish individuals" who have damaged the city.

"We used every resource at our disposal and it was not enough to stop the widespread criminal acts," Resch said. "Our city has been deeply stained by this ugliness."

During the question-and-answer session with reporters, Resch was asked about a statement made earlier this weekend about the Friday night protests being a coordinated event. She said the participants and events Saturday night seemed different than the night before.

Resch also said there has been a mix of local and out-of-town protesters, but there are no hard numbers on how many protesters have come in from outside the Portland area.

