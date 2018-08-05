Idaho’s race for governor is heating up. KREM 2’s Rob Harris sat down with republican candidate Raul Labrador ahead of the Idaho primary.

Q: You’ve said that education is a big issue for you, and if you’ve co-sponsored bills in the past to dismantle the Department of Education. You want more local approach to education. How does the classroom experience for an Idaho kid change if that happens?

A: Well, we have a bunch of people in Washington D.C. trying to make decisions for kids in Idaho. I don’t think bureaucrats in Washington D.C. really understand the needs of Idaho students and Idaho classrooms.

I believe in local control, if you allow the local school boards and local educators to do their job I think we will have much better results in Idaho.

Q: So, to drill down on that a little bit more: how do you walk that tight rope of allowing individual teachers and schools to make those kinds of decisions but still make sure a kid in Idaho, no matter what school he goes to, has the same kind of opportunities as one in a neighboring city?

A: That’s why you set the standards at the state level. And what I want to do is I want to get rid of Common Core. Those are standards that were set nationally. I want to set high standards for our kids here in Idaho in Boise, but let the local communities decide how to meet and reach those standards, because a school in Coeur d’Alene will be different than a school in Pocatello and a school in Eagle, Idaho where my five children have gone to school. I think we have different needs and different talents in those areas and I think we can allow those local communities to decide how to determine their destiny.

Q: You and both of your opponents in the Republican primary have all said that you want to uphold traditional marriage. I think the term on your website is “vigorously fight for traditional marriage.” What does that mean? Does that mean you would want to see Idaho take this issue back to the Supreme Court?

A: I do. We need to look for the right opportunity. I don’t think you can just do it at any time, but the reality is the state constitution of Idaho says that we want to uphold traditional marriage. Our state spoke very loudly about this issue. Over 60% of the people of Idaho voted for that constitutional amendment, and I think we need to uphold that. I think there will be an opportunity sometime in the future to take that back to the Supreme Court, especially now that we know we’re going to have more Supreme Court justices that are conservative so I think we can do something and we just need to look for that opportunity.

Q: Do you see some sort of groundshift in the opinions on this though? I found a poll from the Public Religion Research institute, just released a couple days ago, that shows 56% support in Idaho for same-sex marriage. So I guess my question is, do you fear you’d spend tax dollars taking something back to the Supreme Court that the people of Idaho seem to say kind of don’t worry about?

A: So that’s a great point. I think what we need to do first is protect of the right of the states to make these decisions. If the people of Idaho want to actually change the Constitution, that’s fine with me. I would not vote for that, but that’s fine with me; but that’s a decision that should be left up to the states. The Supreme Court had no business dealing with this issue of marriages. It should have been left up to the states. And as you’re saying, maybe as public opinion shifts, then we would have had a better consensus about this issue instead of having the Supreme Court make these decisions when they’re not a legislative branch.

Q: Another issue that comes up again and again—both here in Idaho and actually in Washington too when I do stories on politics—is healthcare. That’s a big concern for a lot of people. How do you bring down the average premiums without jeopardizing the folks who have gained increased access to coverage with some of these new initiatives in the ACA?

A: Well the ACA needs to be repealed. Obamacare is a disaster. I was talking to a young man in Idaho Falls who has chronic illness, and has had a chronic illness since he was a young man. He cannot afford his out of pocket costs. So Obamacare has been a disaster for the people that it was supposed to help, let alone for the rest of us.

There are things that we can do. We can allow persons in Idaho what other states have done, called ‘right to shop laws’ where you allow people to identify out-of-network providers that are less expensive than your in-network providers and the insurance companies must provide those services.

We also need to look at our Medicaid and Medicare spending in the state. We need to audit how we’re spending that money. A lot of money is being wasted. A lot of that money is going to people who should not necessarily be on Medicaid or Medicare because they are able-bodied individuals who should be working. And then we need to use the money that we have to provide for the most vulnerable. I think we have a moral responsibility as a state to take care of the people that are most vulnerable that cannot take care of themselves.

We also need to allow doctors—right now, in Idaho, if you’re a retired physician, who wants to provide services for free or at a low cost, you still have to purchase very expensive malpractice insurance. I want to pass a Good Samaritan law in Idaho, that allows these practitioners to provide these services for free or at a low cost without having to buy expensive malpractice insurance.

Q: You recently were in a debate on our sister station in Boise KTVB. One issue that came up that actually got quite a bit of talk between the three of you was CBD oil. You and Dr. Ahlquist were actually in agreement on this for the most part. Why do you think that CBD oil has been so elusive to people here in Idaho when people are saying they want it for their healthcare options?

A: I don’t understand it. I don’t understand why the governor and the lieutenant governor are so opposed to having CBD oil legal in the state of Idaho. I believe that it’s something that is not harmful. It’s actually helping children with epilepsy and other problems we have in the state. I think that it’s just a common-sense solution that helps a lot of people. I am against legalizing medicinal marijuana, but I am for CBD oil and I think that’s something that we can all agree on and the vast majority of Idahoans want to have legal in Idaho.

Q: And so, can you explain why you are for CBD oil but why you think medicinal marijuana would not be permissible?

A: Yes, because right now medicinal marijuana has proven to have the effects that outweigh the costs of having marijuana legal in the state. I encourage the federal government and I have signed onto legislation that encourages the federal government to do more research, but at this point there’s not sufficient research to let us believe that it actually has more benefits than costs.

