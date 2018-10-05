Idaho’s race for governor is heating up. KREM 2’s Rob Harris sat down with republican candidate Lieutenant Governor Brad Little.

Here’s his take on roads, a gas tax… and, what it means to be an Idahoan.

R: So, you have been around Idaho for a little bit, and now you’re traveling to campaign. As you meet people in Idaho, what do you think is their biggest concern

B: Opportunity for their kids to stay here in Idaho, so that we don’t export our most precious commodity. We’re the fastest state in jobs, we’re the fastest growing state in incomes, but we need to create that opportunity for their kids to stay right in Idaho.

R: Kind of leads into another question I had which is about the growth of Idaho. Brings a lot of hope and promise, but it also brings some challenges, and the one that comes to my mind is infrastructure. You, in the past, have been a part of task forces that have recommended a gas tax. You’ve taken some hits for that in campaign ads. So, set the records straight: is that something you would support as governor?

B: Well first thing: you always want to be as efficient as possible when you’re using other people’s money. That’s what my dad taught me, about how easy it is to spend somebody else’s money so you just have to be as frugal as possible. But we have to invest in infrastructure because if we don’t, it’s like deficit spending. If you don’t take care of your roads, your bridges, and to me one of the most important things is what we do from a congestion standpoint because the one commodity that you can never give back to someone is their time.

So, if you have to raise transportation fees to do that, I believe the people of Idaho--you have to make your case to them, it should be difficult to raise those fees. And a lot of it we can grow organically but part of the problem is the fleet continues to get more efficient, so the fuel tax revenue is going down. And actually, the price you pay per mile as the fleet gets more efficient is going down and occasionally we have to adjust that.

R: A term that you hear thrown out kind of by everyone on both sides of the aisle is ‘values.’ Like, ‘Idaho values.’ You’ve used this term. What do you think Idaho values are?

B: Well, I mean I’ve known it. Our grandkids will be seventh generation Idahoans. I’ve got family from one end of the state to the other end of the state. I’ve been involved in leadership, in agriculture, business, education, philanthropy. You know, it’s those conservative values. The hard work. How important the family is. Doing a day’s work for a day’s pay. And building your community. So, people have to participate, take care of their neighbors, be on the school board, be on the hospital board, take care of their neighbors. Those are the Idaho values that I have lived my life and I believe are essential. They’re in our DNA in Idaho.

R: You’ve said that you want to move towards some high-risk pools to try to bring the average premiums down, which it does show that that can happen. But, some people who are concerned about high risk pools worry that for those individuals in the high-risk pool, their premiums either become unaffordable, or with state subsidies the state runs out of money because they’re subsidizing these. Is that a concern for you?

B: Absolutely, and in January the governor and I did an executive order, and there are two parts to it.

Let me first talk about the fact that before the Affordable Care Act--Obamacare-- Idaho had the most affordable individual health insurance of any state except for maybe one. We need to go back to that. And that’s two things. That’s having a high-risk pool to where people that have pre-existing conditions can still get covered and be a part of it. But then the other thing we have to do is have more affordable insurance for people that have been priced out of the market.

R: And so if I’m someone in Idaho who has a pre-existing condition, and I might be put into one of these high risk pools, can I feel safe knowing that I’ll have coverage that I can afford?

B: Yes. It’ll be at a higher rate, but our high-risk pool prior to Obamacare was the one that most states were trying to replicate. And then Obamacare kind of blew it up. We need to go back to that. But we want everybody in the pool. We want the exchange in the pool, we want ACA plans in the pool, we want those other ones in the pool, because the only way insurance works is if everybody is covered. That was the theory, the failed theory of Obamacare, but the problem is the tax penalties weren’t enough and people got priced out of insurance. As the young and healthy leave, it escalated the cost for everyone else. If they did away with the Affordable Care Act, we would have to go back to ground zero--and, we would love to do that if we get that chance--but right now we’re trying to work within the rules that are there today.

R: Sticking on the topic of health care--you participated in a debate with our sister station in Boise KTVB, and the issue of CBD oil came up. Both Dr. Ahlquist and Congressman Labrador were sort of pointing the finger at you and Governor Otter for keeping CBD oil away from families. I’ve heard you support CBD oil, and raise concerns about it. So, as governor, what is your position on that?

B: Well these kids that have epilepsy, there’s a classification that we know this works for. Because we have a program in Idaho where if you have a child that has this class of epilepsy that we know CBD oil works for. We’ve got that program in Idaho, but we’ve got to make sure we know what the quality of it is. If we’re going to tell parents that they need to do this, and the medical community’s going to recommend it--we need to know what the quality is of it. And we are within a couple months, I think in June the FDA is going to release that product and it’s going to be available, and I’m all for it.

FULL INTERVIEW:

© 2018 KREM