Voters throughout throughout Washington and Idaho will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to decide a number of federal, state and local races, as well as a handful of initiatives and ballot propositions.

Incumbent Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Democratic candidate Lisa Brown are going head-to-head in the race for Washington's congressional fifth district.

A Senate race is also taking place in Washington state, along with a gubernatorial race to replace current Idaho Gov. Butch Otter.

Below is a look at some of the races and initiatives Washington and Idaho voters will see on the ballot this year.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE:

Oct. 8 was the last day for Washington residents to register via mail and online to vote in the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6. Washington state’s vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed out by Oct. 19 and sent to any registered Washington voters.

If you live in Washington, you can submit an in-person ballot by Oct. 29. These forms are available in 21 languages and can be printed out at home.

In Idaho, you must register by mail or online by Oct. 12, or Nov. 6 for in-person registration.

To register in Washington state and Idaho, you must:

• be a United States citizen;

• have lived in the state for at least 30 days;

• be at least 18 years old by Election Day;

• not be disqualified due to a court order; and

• not be currently under Department of Corrections supervision for a felony conviction.

DISTRICT 5 CONGRESSIONAL RACE:

Incumbent Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) and Lisa Brown (D) will go head-to-head in November’s general election for Washington’s U.S. House District 5 seat.

McMorris Rodgers has served as a U.S. Representative for District 5 for the past 14 years. Brown is the former chancellor for Washington State University.

RELATED: Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Lisa Brown discuss guest worker program in E. Washington

In the primary race, McMorris Rodgers had 48 percent of the votes – roughly 57,300 – while Brown had 47 percent of the votes – about 56,800. In Spokane County, the results varied from the overall district votes. According to results published on the Washington Secretary of State’s website, Brown won Spokane County voters by about seven percent.

RELATED: McMorris Rodgers, Brown share their views on federal classification of weed

McMorris Rodgers took the remaining seven counties – Columbia, Pend Oreille, Ferry, Walla Walla, Garfield, Asotin and Stevens counties.

SPOKANE COUNTY SHERIFF RACE:

Incumbent Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is expected to easily win the race. His only challenger is Scott Maclay, who legally changed his name to Dumpozzie Dot Com.

Maclay pulled 13 percent of the votes in the primarily race with nearly 8,900 votes. In early September, Maclay was killed in a motorcycle crash near St. Maries, Idaho.

Spokane County Elections Auditor Vicki Dalton said the name “Dumpozzie Dot Com” will remain on the Nov. election ballot and his votes will still be tallied. According to law, if a deceased candidate wins the election, the affiliated party will select three candidates to send to the Board of County Commissioners. The commissioners will then decide the winning candidate of the three.

SPOKANE COUNTY COMMISSIONER RACE, DISTRICT 3:

Democrat Robbi Katherine Anthony is challenging Republican incumbent Al French for the Spokane County Commissioner position. French received 44 percent of the votes in the primary compared to Anthony’s 54 percent.

SENATE RACE: CANTWELL VS. HUTCHISON

During the primary, 28 candidates challenged Washington state incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat seeking her fourth term.

Republican Susan Hutchison is now challenging Cantwell in the race for Senate during the general election. Hutchison is the former Washington State GOP Chairman. She stepped down as chair earlier this year but did not file her candidacy for U.S. Senate until just before the deadline in May.

She said the Seattle City Council’s vote on the repealed head tax was her tipping point.

At a recent debate, Cantwell and Hutchison discussed immigration and border security, Trump administration tax cuts, health care, gun policy and troops in Afghanistan.

RELATED: Sen. Maria Cantwell, Susan Hutchison spar in Senate debate

IDAHO GUBERNATORIAL RACE

Two candidates are running to replace Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter (R). They are Brad Little (R) and Paulette Jordan (D). Brad Little is expected to win the election.

WASHINGTON INITIATIVES:

Initiative 1631-Carbon fee initiative

I-1631 looks to create fees for companies emitting large amounts of greenhouse gases. Clean Air Energy Washington, the committee behind the initiative, has raised about $6 million.

No on 1631 has raised roughly $20 million. The committee has large donations from gas, oil and refining companies, and smaller donations from several farming groups.

RELATED: Fact check: Ad takes aim at carbon fee Initiative 1631

A YES vote would charge businesses, such as oil companies and utility companies not using clean energy, $15 per cubic ton of carbon they produce starting in 2020, with prices increasing each year. The revenue would go to environmental programs.

A NO vote would make no change.

Initiative 1634- Yes! To Affordable Groceries!

I-1634, nicknamed "Yes! To Affordable Groceries,” is largely an effort to block future soda taxes in response to Seattle’s soda tax. Big beverage corporations, businesses and unions support the initiative but health groups are opposed – including the American Heart Association.

RELATED: Inside Politics: Debating I-634, 'Yes! To Affordable Groceries'

Initiative 1639

I-1639 is aimed at implementing firearm safety measures, including enhanced background checks, increased age requirements for semiautomatic rifles and secure gun storage for all firearms.

You can read more about the specifics of the initiative on the Washington Secretary of State’s website.

The Safe Schools community has raised about $4.5 million for this initiative.

The Washingtonians and the National Rifle Association for Freedom are on the other side of the issues. They have raised just under $200,000, with most of that money coming from the NRA.

A YES vote would implement firearm safety measures, including enhanced background checks, increased age requirements for semiautomatic rifles and secure gun storage for all firearms.

A NO vote would make no changes to the current law.

Initiative 940

I-940, known as the law enforcement training and community safety act, would require certain trainings for police officers and change the way police shootings are investigated.

A YES vote would require law enforcement to take violence de-escalation and mental health training. They would also receive first aid training. The initiative would also adopt a “good faith” standard for officer criminal liability in exceptional circumstances where deadly force is used.

You can read more about the initiative on the Secretary of State’s website.

A NO vote would make no changes to the current law.

MORE ABOUT WASHINGTON INITIATIVE FUNDING >> Who is funding the Washington statewide initiatives on the November

IDAHO PROPOSITIONS:

Proposition 1

Proposition 1 in Idaho seeks to legalize horse racing betting devices that could revive live horse races.

Republican Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and Boise Mayor Dave Bieter have endorsed Proposition 1.

Live horse racing declined as gamblers turned to online betting or casinos. The lucrative betting machines that allow users to bet on past horse races are seen as a way to bring it back.

Lawmakers banned them in 2015 after deciding they resembled slot machines.

RELATED: Gov. Otter endorses ballot initiative to revive horse racing

A YES vote would approve the proposed law to allow historical horse racing in Idaho.

A NO vote would make no change to Idaho's current law.

Proposition 2

The initiative would amend the state's plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to certain persons.

A YES vote would approve the proposed law to expand Medicaid eligibility in Idaho.

A NO vote would make no change to Idaho's current law.

Read Washington and Idaho's full voter pamphlets:

WASHINGTON VOTERS PAMPHLET

IDAHO VOTERS PAMPHLET

© 2018 KREM