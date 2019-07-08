SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The “Yes” votes for the Spokane County Library District Maintenance and Operations are currently leading after the first ballot count on Tuesday evening, but the race is still too close to call.

The ballot measure would allow the district to raise its regular property tax levy to a rate of $.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which could first be collected in 2020. The tax revenue would fund normal operation and maintenance of county libraries.

After the first ballot count, the “Yes” votes lead with 23,485 votes, or 53.34 percent of total votes cast so far.

The “No” votes are trailing with 20,546 votes, or 46.66 percent of total votes.

The Spokane County Library District has branches throughout the county and is separate from the Spokane Public Library, which was the center of controversy after two of its branches held “Drag Queen Story Hour” events in June.

The election won’t be finalized until Aug. 20, and additional counts will take place in the coming days. The next count is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

So far, 44,031 votes have been counted in the levy race. Spokane County estimates that 18,000 ballots still need to be counted.

