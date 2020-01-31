SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward will give her first 'State of the City' address at 11:30 a.m. on February 7 during a Greater Spokane Incorporated meeting at Spokane Convention Center's Centennial Ballrooms.

According to City Spokesperson Marlene Feist, the address will be shown live on the City of Spokane's Facebook page, website and CityCable5. It will also be put on the city's Vimeo page and replayed on cable.

According to Feist, Woodward will discuss her future plans for the city and her first month in office.

Woodward beat out former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart in November to replace former Mayor David Condon.

