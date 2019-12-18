SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor-elect Nadine Woodward announced her city administrator and swearing-in date on Wednesday.

In a press release, Woodward announced Wes Crago would be her administration's city administrator. Crago has served for the last 16 years as the Ephrata City Administrator, and also served as an Ephrata City Council member prior to his time as administrator.

"I am very excited to be a part of this beautiful city, serve with such a professional Mayor and staff, and do my part to sustain and improve what makes Spokane great," Crago is quoted as saying in the release.

Woodward also announced a number of other appointees she will recommend to the Spokane City Council for confirmation on Dec. 27, including:

Director of Parks and Recreation - Garrett Jones

Director of Community, Housing and Human Services - Timothy Sigler

Senior Manager of Community, Housing and Human Services - Tija Danzig

Budget Director - Paul Ingiosi

Director of Customer Experience - Carly Cortright

Director of Development Services for Code Enforcement and Parking - Kris Becker

Director of Streets - Clint Harris

Woodward has also asked the following to stay in their current positions for her administration:

Director of Public Works - Scott Simmmons

City Attorney - Mike Ormsby

Police Chief - Craig Meidl

Fire Chief - Brian Schaeffer

Director of Mayor's Office - Brandy Cote

Director of Human Resources - Christ Cavanaugh

Chief Information Technology Officer - Eric Finch

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at noon on Dec. 30 in the U.S. Pavilion in Riverfront Park, with an evening reception for Woodward happening at 5 - 7 p.m.

