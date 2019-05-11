SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline for voter registration online or by mail for the November General Election was Oct. 28, but voters can still register to vote in-person up to Election Day on Tuesday.
All mail-in ballots must be postmarked or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted. Washington voters now receive pre-paid postage on mail-in ballots thanks to a new law that went into effect in July and do not need to use a stamp.
The Secretary of State’s Office recommends voter who return their ballots on election day bring them to a ballot drop box instead of dropping them in the mail to ensure they are postmarked in time.
Voters who need a replacement ballot for one reason or another can head to MyVote.wa.gov. The website provides voters with an exact replacement based on county registration. Then, they will print out the new ballot and mail it in or leave it in a drop box.
Those without access to the internet or a printer should call or visit their county elections office.
Vote counts will be released starting on November 5, the final day of the election. The final results will be made official on Nov. 26, with additional counts happening in the days before the final certification.
Here is where voters can return their ballots at 24 drop box locations throughout Spokane County.
Elections Office
1033 W Gardner Ave.
Spokane
Airway Heights Library
1213 S. Lundstrom St.
Airway Heights
Argonne Library
4322 N. Argonne Rd.
Spokane
Cheney Library
610 First St.
Cheney
Deer Park Library
208 S Forest Ave.
Deer Park
Downtown Spokane Library
906 W Main Ave.
Spokane
East Side Library
524 S Stone St.
Spokane
Fairfield Library
305 E Main St.
Fairfield
Hillyard Library
4005 N Cook St.
Spokane
Indian Trail Library
4909 W Barnes Rd.
Spokane
Latah Town Hall
108 E Market St.
Latah
Liberty Lake Library
23123 E Mission Ave.
Liberty Lake
Medical Lake Library
321 E Herb St.
Medical Lake
Millwood City Hall
9103 E Frederick Ave.
Millwood
Moran Prairie Library
6004 S Regal St.
Spokane
North Spokane Library
44 E Hawthorne Rd.
Spokane
Otis Orchards Library
22324 E Wellesley Ave.
Otis Orchards
Rockford Town Hall
20 W Emma Street
Rockford
Shadle Park Library
2111 W Wellesley Avenue
Spokane
South Hill Library
3324 S Perry Street
Spokane
Spangle Town Hall
115 W 2nd Street
Spangle
Spokane Valley Library
12004 E Main Ave.
Spokane Valley
STA Plaza
701 W Riverside Ave.
Spokane
Waverly Town Hall
255 Commercial Street
Waverly
