SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline for voter registration online or by mail for the November General Election was Oct. 28, but voters can still register to vote in-person up to Election Day on Tuesday.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted. Washington voters now receive pre-paid postage on mail-in ballots thanks to a new law that went into effect in July and do not need to use a stamp.

The Secretary of State’s Office recommends voter who return their ballots on election day bring them to a ballot drop box instead of dropping them in the mail to ensure they are postmarked in time.

Voters who need a replacement ballot for one reason or another can head to MyVote.wa.gov. The website provides voters with an exact replacement based on county registration. Then, they will print out the new ballot and mail it in or leave it in a drop box.

Those without access to the internet or a printer should call or visit their county elections office.

Vote counts will be released starting on November 5, the final day of the election. The final results will be made official on Nov. 26, with additional counts happening in the days before the final certification.

Also see: 2019 Spokane Voter's Guide: What you need to know

You can watch full election coverage live streaming on KREM.com and the free KREM 2 mobile app beginning at 8 p.m., on the CW 22 at 10 p.m. and KREM 2 at 11 p.m. Access real-time results on the KREM app and KREM.com. Don’t have the app? Download it here.

Here is where voters can return their ballots at 24 drop box locations throughout Spokane County.

Elections Office

1033 W Gardner Ave.

Spokane

Airway Heights Library

1213 S. Lundstrom St.

Airway Heights

Argonne Library

4322 N. Argonne Rd.

Spokane

Cheney Library

610 First St.

Cheney

Deer Park Library

208 S Forest Ave.

Deer Park

Downtown Spokane Library

906 W Main Ave.

Spokane

East Side Library

524 S Stone St.

Spokane

Fairfield Library

305 E Main St.

Fairfield

Hillyard Library

4005 N Cook St.

Spokane

Indian Trail Library

4909 W Barnes Rd.

Spokane

Latah Town Hall

108 E Market St.

Latah

Liberty Lake Library

23123 E Mission Ave.

Liberty Lake

Medical Lake Library

321 E Herb St.

Medical Lake

Millwood City Hall

9103 E Frederick Ave.

Millwood

Moran Prairie Library

6004 S Regal St.

Spokane

North Spokane Library

44 E Hawthorne Rd.

Spokane

Otis Orchards Library

22324 E Wellesley Ave.

Otis Orchards

Rockford Town Hall

20 W Emma Street

Rockford

Shadle Park Library

2111 W Wellesley Avenue

Spokane

South Hill Library

3324 S Perry Street

Spokane

Spangle Town Hall

115 W 2nd Street

Spangle

Spokane Valley Library

12004 E Main Ave.

Spokane Valley

STA Plaza

701 W Riverside Ave.

Spokane

Waverly Town Hall

255 Commercial Street

Waverly

RELATED: Spokane County expects solid voter turnout of more than 35%

RELATED: What are all of the advisory votes on Washington ballots?