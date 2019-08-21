Washington Governor Jay Inslee is still working to gain traction in his race for president.

In order to do that, he'll want to qualify for two key upcoming Democratic debates.

Third debate

One is an official DNC debate hosted by ABC on September 12 and 13. There are two requirements to be included in that debate.

The first, candidates must have 130,000 donors. Inslee has met that requirement, according to his campaign.

The second, candidates must get at least 2 percent in four different DNC-approved polls. Inslee has not met this criterion. He's struggled in polls, recently failing to even notch 1 percent in many of them.

The criteria are roughly double what was required to be admitted to the first two rounds of Democratic primary debates, and so far they're cutting the field essentially in half. The early debates featured 20 candidates; only 10 have qualified for the third round.

Inslee has until August 28th to dramatically and reliably improve his polling numbers if he wants to remain on the stage.

Climate debate

There's another debate Inslee will surely want to partake in: a town hall hosted by CNN dedicated solely to climate change, Inslee's signature issue.

Inslee gained national attention when he lambasted his own party for deciding not to host a climate debate. Now, CNN is hosting one on September 4, but Inslee likely won't be a part of it.

The town hall has one requirement for entry: at least 2 percent in four DNC-approved polls. The deadline to meet that requirement is August 21st. Inslee currently has zero polls meeting the threshold, meaning he almost certainly will not be on the climate-centric stage.

The Inslee campaign did not respond to KREM questions regarding whether the governor will continue to run if he misses either or both of the debates.

Historically, missing a debate cutoff usually fatal for a candidacy. However, candidates running on a hyper-focused platform, the way Inslee is running on climate change, often stay in a little longer to continue to bring attention to their chosen issue.