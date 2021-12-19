Whatcom County Republicans hope to fill Sen. Doug Ericksen's role before 2022 legislative session

Washington Sen. Doug Ericksen died on Friday, Dec. 17. “It's quite a shock and there are some big shoes to fill,” Whatcom County Councilmember Kathy Kershner said.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Republicans are expected to meet this week to talk about who might fill the role of Sen. Doug Ericksen. Ericksen died last week, leaving behind a legacy of service to Whatcom County.

“It's quite a shock, and there are some big shoes to fill,” said Whatcom County Councilmember Kathy Kershner.

As the county comes to terms with Ericksen's death, it must also figure out who will replace him in the state Senate. Both county Republicans and Democrats agree the process should move quickly.

“The urgency is that session starts on January 10th, and the 42nd [District] deserves to have a senator representing them,” explained Kershner.

The Whatcom County Council will decide on his replacement after local Republicans provide them with a list of three options.

“[Ericksen] was a big voice for our farming community, for our small towns," said Kershner. "He'd be devastated to know what happened to Sumas, Everson, Nooksack, and all the communities along the Nooksack River."

Fellow Whatcom County Councilmember Rud Browne said helping those people will likely be the new senator's first priority.

“The floods are a huge issue that's dominating the lives of a lot of people,” explained Browne. “I think at last count we had 1,900 homes that were affected. That's 1,900 families.”

Ericksen wasn't shy about fighting for his beliefs, but there was a side to him not everyone saw. Browne, who is a Democrat, said Ericksen was the first lawmaker to invite him to Olympia 20 years ago.

“We probably would have voted differently on almost everything, but he was good at reaching out to people,” said Browne.

Both Browne and Kershner are now sending their condolences to Ericksen’s family while trying to continue the necessary work in his community.

Kershner believes there are several strong candidates for the position but admits Ericsen is tough to replace.