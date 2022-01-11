Whatcom County Council fills legislative seat left vacant by late Sen. Ericksen

Simon Sefzik was appointed by the council to serve as a state senator, representing the 42nd Legislative District.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash — The Whatcom County Council voted Tuesday to fill the 42nd Legislative District seat left vacant by late Sen. Doug Ericksen.

Simon Sefzik was appointed by the council to represent the county until the next General Election.

According to Sefzik’s resume provided to the county council, he most recently worked as an operations and logistics coordinator for Nomi Health in Denver, CO. Sefzik’s resume also shows he previously worked in different capacities for the White House from 2020 to 2021 and the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019.

In a letter to the Whatcom County Council, Sefzik said his priorities include flooding relief, housing affordability, agriculture and public safety.

The Whatcom County Republican Party urged the council to appoint a new state senator, citing a need for representation after the county was hit hard by flooding.

Millions in damage was done. Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate their homes and stay in shelters during the worst of it.

However, the area was left without representation in the state Senate during Ericksen's absences and subsequent death, the Republican Party pointed out.