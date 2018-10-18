Initiative 1634, nicknamed “Yes! To Affordable Groceries,” largely seeks to block future soda taxes in Washington state.

The initiative, which was launched in response to Seattle’s recently approved sugary drinks tax, would not repeal previously passed soda taxes. However, if the measure passed Seattle would not be able to increase its tax or adjust it for inflation.

The initiative also takes aim at future grocery taxes that could come in the form of a locally determined “privilege tax,” although supporters acknowledge they do not know of any municipalities considering a tax on basic groceries.

RELATED: Debating initiative on soda taxes

Supporters argue the initiative combats regressive taxes that hurt consumers and small business.

Opponents say the initiative takes away decision-making from cities and towns and eliminates an option to tax food items linked to obesity.

FACT CHECK: Claims in ad supporting I-1634

I-1634 has raised over $20 million, most of which came from major soda companies. Top donors include The Coca-Cola Co. with more than $9.6 million, PepsiCo, Inc. with nearly $7.3 million and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. with more than $3 million.

© 2018 KING