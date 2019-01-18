SPOKANE, Wash. — President Trump signed a bill on Wednesday stating that all federal employees will receive back pay as soon as the partial government shutdown ends.

The Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 reads, “Each employee of the United States Government or of a District of Columbia public employer furloughed as a result of a covered lapse in appropriations shall be paid for the period of the lapse in appropriations.”

This includes all federal employees, furloughed workers and excepted employees.

Furloughed employees are those on unpaid leave from their government jobs. Excepted workers are those working through the shutdown without getting paid.

The act states that excepted employees are eligible for leave, as long as it’s approved. Any taken leave will be unpaid for now but will be reimbursed after the shutdown.

For federal employees affected by the shutdown, unemployment benefits are available to furloughed employees and those working part-time.

Full-time employees and contracted workers are not eligible for unemployment benefits, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department.

Employees who apply for and receive unemployment benefits will be required to repay those amounts once they receive their back pay checks. Any unreturned unemployment funds could be deducted from a worker’s federal tax returns.

For more details on how to apply for unemployment in the state of Washington, visit the state's Employment Security Department website.

For unemployment information in Idaho, visit the Idaho Department of Labor website.

