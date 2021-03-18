Little has been an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference today regarding federal COVID-19 relief plan.

The virtual press conference starts at 1:30 p.m. MT and will be streamed live in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

Little has been an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress.

In an opinion letter posted on the state’s coronavirus website, Little said the package bails out "poorly-managed states" and punishes those like Idaho that have operated responsibly and remained open for business during the pandemic.

He expressed concern that Idaho is being punished for pursuing historic tax relief for its citizens.

“The move comes at the expense of Idaho, which has low unemployment, few restrictions, a strong economy, and a solvent state budget. The plan siphons a quarter of a billion dollars away from Idaho and gives it to states on lockdown, such as California, New York, Illinois, and others,” Little wrote.

A massive tax cut bill introduced in the Idaho House would return a large portion of the state’s budget surplus to taxpayers, as the governor proposed in his State of the State Address.

Little says any future federal relief funds directed to the states should be allocated fairly.

Earlier this week, Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch introduced a bill that would prevent the federal government from banning state tax cuts. The "State Fiscal Flexibility Act" would eliminate a provision in the American Rescue Plan that prevents states from using relief funds to cut taxes.

"If a state like Idaho wants to provide tax relief in the interest of economic recovery, and to help people return to earning their livelihoods, the American Rescue Plan says it will be financially punished by the federal government," said Crapo. "This infringes on states' authority to design their own fiscal policies and invites partisan politics into federal and state relations."



"Last year, Governor Little and the Idaho State Legislature cut red tape and limited government spending to put the state in the strongest possible position to emerge from this pandemic," said Risch. "Yet under Democrats' COVID spending plan, poorly managed states receive a windfall while fiscally responsible states like Idaho are barred from providing tax relief to its citizens. With this legislation, financial competence will be rightly rewarded—not penalized."



The American Rescue Plan includes a $350 billion bailout for states. Funds can be used for virtually anything a state chooses to spend money on, with next to nothing in terms of constraints or restrictions. However, there are two restrictions: one is that a state may not use recovery funds "for deposit into any pension fund," and the other is that any state wishing to provide tax relief may do so, but only at a punishable cost. The "State Fiscal Flexibility Act" would eliminate this provision.

This story will be updated after the governor's press conference.