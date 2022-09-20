It's National Voter Registration Day: Here is how to register to vote in Washington, North Idaho

Sept. 20, 2022, is National Voter Registration Day. If you still need to register to vote, here are some important deadlines and ways you can do so.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — National Voter Registration Day is on Sept. 20, a great reminder for Washington and Idaho residents to get registered to vote and to make sure their registration is valid.

Whether you’re new to the world of voting or you’re a seasoned voter, everyone can use a little help planning their annual celebration of democracy.

About five million Washington residents have registered to vote for the next election happening on Nov. 8. About one million Idaho residents have registered to vote.

Here are some of the key dates voters should be aware of:

Voter registration deadlines in Washington:

October 21: Start of the 18-day voting period (through Election Day). Ballots are mailed out and Accessible Voting Units (AVUs) are available at voting centers.

October 31: Online and mail registrations must be received eight days before Election Day. Register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

November 8: Deadline for Washington State voter registration or updates (in person only).

November 8: General Election - Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Before registering to vote, view Washington State voter eligibility.

How to register to vote in Washington:

Online: You can register online to vote for this year's elections. You’ll need a Washington State driver's license, permit or ID card. Register here.

Printable form: Print and mail in a Voter Registration Form (PDF) with your information.

Print and mail in a Voter Registration Form (PDF) with your information. In Person: Register at the Spokane County Elections Office, located at 1033 W Gardner Ave, in Spokane.

If you don't know if you are already registered to vote, check in here, or click here to look for the list of Washington's counties where you can register to vote.

The following Ballot Drop Boxes are available starting October 20, 2022, and close promptly at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 8, 2022:

Spokane

Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E Main Ave, Spokane Valley

CenterPlace Event Center, 2426 N Discovery Pl, Spokane Valley

Surrounding cities:

Voter registration deadlines in North Idaho

October 14: Online registration/ register by mail deadline. All registration forms must be postmarked by Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

November 8: In-person voter registration deadline

November 8: General Election - Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

How to register to vote in North Idaho:

Online: You can register at the Vote Idaho Website.

In Person: You can go at 808 N 3rd Street in Coeur d'Alene to register in person to vote.

You can go at 808 N 3rd Street in Coeur d'Alene to register in person to vote. By mail: You can register by mail to vote in Idaho by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. Click here to download the form. Registration cards are also available at Any City Hall in the County. Visit the DMV located at 451 N Government Way in Coeur d’Alene to get a form. Cards may be returned to the Elections Department or mailed to Kootenai County Elections P.O. Box 9000, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83816.

By mail: You can register by mail to vote in Idaho by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. Click here to download the form. Registration cards are also available at Any City Hall in the County. Visit the DMV located at 451 N Government Way in Coeur d'Alene to get a form. Cards may be returned to the Elections Department or mailed to Kootenai County Elections P.O. Box 9000, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83816. People can also get an absentee ballot request form or a political party affiliation form. Look here for more information.

To check your voter registration record or update a current registration, visit the Vote Idaho website.

