In the final days and hours to turn out voters, state party staffers and volunteers are packing the schedule with stops across the state, especially the battleground districts that could decide the most competitive federal and legislative races.

“Federal Way needs to come out and show the way,” said Democratic Chair Tina Podlodowski at an event with candidates and voters on Thursday afternoon.

Podlodowski and her team planned to hit around 21 cities, from the western part of the state to the eastern part, by Election Day, a strategy that paid off ahead of the August primary when Democratic candidates performed even better than expected.

RELATED: Hot state legislative races to watch

“Since June 1, we've made over a million phone calls and door knocks in the state of Washington. All of that is volunteer led,” said Podlodowski.

“When we've got that big a base of volunteers, when we've got people that are coming out and doing shifts every single day we think we've got the momentum with us, and we think come Election Day the results will bear that out,” she continued.

RELATED: Voter’s guide to top races to watch

Meanwhile, Washington State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich argues Republican turnout is higher than it was during the primary.

“In August we heard from the angry, motivated left. Now we're hearing from the rest of the state,” said Heimlich.

“There’s still a lot of people we need to get out to vote. That’s what we’re doing – knocking on doors, making phone calls, making sure everyone participates, because there’s a lot at stake in this election,” Heimlich continued.

RELATED: Fact-checking the political ads

However, history would indicate an uphill battle for the Party in power and in the White House.

“We are going to have some very close races at the state level, at the federal level. I think the eyes of the nation are going to turn to Washington state. We very well could be deciding who the next speaker of the House is,” said Heimlich.

WATCH: State Party chairs on run-up to Election Day

Both parties acknowledge the balance of power in the U.S. House could come down to Washington's 8th Congressional District, the more than $25 million race between Republican Dino Rossi and Democrat Dr. Kim Schrier.

RELATED: Where the 8th District could be decided

It's a battle that could be so close on election night and the days to follow. Neither side is ruling out the need for a potential recount.

“We are gearing up in all of these races to chase ballots if we need to and look and see what might happen with recounts, as well. Especially, I think for many folks, if Washington state is delivering that 23rd seat that will flip the House at the federal level from Republican to Democrat, people are going to be looking to Washington state,” said Podlodowski.

RELATED: Debates for the big races and initiatives

Turnout as of Monday evening remains at just under 45 percent, with several counties in Eastern Washington and along the Olympic Peninsula above the state average, so far.

King County Elections estimates turnout in the county could exceed 65 percent, and it's on pace to get close to 70 percent, which is what Washington state saw during the 2010 midterms.

RELATED: See latest ballot returns by county

© 2018 KING