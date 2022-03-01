Washington House returns to mostly remote session in 2022 amid COVID spike

The Washington State House is limiting the number of people allowed in the chamber due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - In response to an increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, the Washington House is scaling back the number of people allowed in the chamber for the upcoming legislative session, with an updated plan requiring a majority of lawmakers to vote remotely, as they did last year.

When the session starts on Jan. 10, two lawmakers from each caucus and the presiding officer will be allowed on the floor, two more members than were allowed last year, but fewer than an original plan released in November anticipated.

All must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and the updated plan requires any lawmaker or staffer on the floor to also verify that they have received a booster vaccine.