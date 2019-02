SPOKANE, Wash. — Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett joins a handful of law enforcement agencies to voice concerns about Initiative 1639, which places stiff requirements on the sale and ownership of semi-automatic rifles.

"On Dec. 31, 2018, the start of my third term as Chelan County Sheriff, I swore an oath, 'That I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Washington and will faithfully and impartially perform the duties of the office of sheriff to the best of my ability,'" Burnett wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Burnett then said on Facebook that he is in agreement with a Jan. 1 statement from the Washington State Sheriffs Association expressing opposition to I-1639. He also posted a letter he wrote to The Wenatchee World voicing his opposition to the initiative during election season.

"As your Chelan County sheriff, I am committed to serving the citizens in a way that both protects their Constitutional right while being both fair and impartial while upholding the rule of law," Burnett wrote.

Initiative 1639 – approved in November – raises the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21, calls for enhanced background checks and requires buyers to complete a firearm safety course. The initiative also holds gun owners accountable if someone uses their firearm to harm themselves or others.

Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke joined many other sheriffs throughout the state on Friday to announce he would not enforce I-1639.

A Facebook post from Manke reads:

"As you are well aware Initiative 1639 was voted into law by the voters in the State of Washington in the last election. This law is highly debated and is being contested on mulitple fronts.

It will be the position of the Stevens County Sheriff's Office that we will not take enforcement action (make custodial arrests or issue citations) on alleged violations of this law unless imminent danger exists to the publicI join the 73% of Stevens County voters who voted against this initiative."

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris also released the following statement on Friday:

"In response to the numerous requests for comment by the media and citizens of Douglas County see the following; I understand the multitude of concerns, questions, and uncertainties raised by the recently passed initiative, I-1639, which alters the existing gun laws throughout Washington State. As the Sheriff of Douglas County, my highest priority is protecting our community and safeguarding the rights of all residents I was elected to represent. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has a proud tradition of common sense policing, a perspective we will continue to apply in our operations as it relates to I-1639.

As Sheriff, I believe strongly in the rules, laws, and constitutions of our State and Nation. These rights form the bedrock of our great Country. Initiative 1639 is currently being challenged through the formal legal process. While the Courts work to determine the legality of the law, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will continue their work as they always have. We believe in creating enforcement priorities to ensure that we address the most serious problems affecting our residents. We are committed to addressing the opioid epidemic, mental health concerns, and violent crimes, all of which are serious concerns for our strong community.

On Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Douglas County voters elected me to this distinguished post, placing in me their confidences and support. It is now that I ask you to continue to trust me and the distinguished deputies of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to work tirelessly in protecting your safety and rights. Our first priority is now, and will continue to be, protecting the citizens of Douglas County.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich called I-1639 unconstitutional in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In a thread on the SCSO Facebook page, Knezovich was asked his stance on I-1639 and if he planned on enforcing the law or not. Knezovich said that other sheriffs are "grandstanding" by not supporting it.

"These other sheriffs are purely grandstanding when they say they won't enforce 1639 because there is nothing for us to enforce," he wrote in a response.

Knezovich cited the fact that he thinks the law is being challenged in court and his belief that it is unconstitutional as the reasons why there "is nothing for me to enforce."

The National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation have also filed a joint lawsuit challenging the initiative.

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher also wrote in a letter that I-1639 as written is “non-enforceable,” while Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner wrote that it “appears to violate the 2nd Amendment.”

Benton County is located in south-central Washington and includes the cities of Richland and Kennewick.

Wagner announced that he would not enforce the initiative in a Facebook post on Wednesday night. That post has been since been shared hundreds of times and has more than 100 comments.

The post reads:

Upon being sworn in as the Adams County Sheriff, I have sworn to uphold the United States Constitution as well as the Washington State constitution to the best of my ability.

I have a duty to serve those in my community and protect their rights under the constitution. As of now, I-1639 appears to violate the 2nd amendment of constitution of the United States.

Let it be known that I, the Sheriff of Adams County Washington and those employed by my office, will not enforce I-1639 as it is currently written.

I support and agree with other Sheriff’s from across this state that have taken similar action.

Those who live and reside in Adams County have made this very clear in how we voted this last election with an overwhelming percentage against I-1639.

Hatcher wrote a letter on Wednesday that he posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The full letter reads:

As Sheriff of Benton County, I feel it my duty to address the concerns brought to me by the citizens of this great country regarding Initiative-1639.

Let me clear, I have worked closely with all the Chiefs and Sheriffs in Benton and Franklin Counties and the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney on I-1639. We unanimously feel without clarification the intiaitive is written as non-enforceable. In addition, I stand with the other Sheriff’s (sic) across the state in opposing I-1639.

As your Sheriff, I have sworn to uphold the United States Constitution and the Washington State Constitution. Thereore, until the legality of I-1639 is resolved, I have instructed my deputies to take no enforcement action as it pertains to I-1639. Deputies will document such matters. However they will take no enforcement action.

Wagner and Hatcher join The Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Republic Police Chief Loren Culp, who announced shortly after the November election that they wouldn't enforce the new law.

In November, Culp proposed that his jurisdiction become a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City” on the police department’s Facebook page.

Culp said the proposed legislation would “prevent federal and state infringement on the right to keep and bear arms; nullifying all federal and state acts in violation of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and Article 1 Section 24 of the Washington State Constitution.”

The term “sanctuary city” often describes a local government that does not use its own resources, such as local police departments, to enforce federal immigration laws.

Spokane City Council member Breean Beggs, who is a lawyer and previously served as executive director of the Center for Justice civil rights firm, said it's an accepted legal principal that law enforcement use their own judgment to enforce laws.

Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer also announced he would not enforce I-1639. He told the Yakima Herald-Republic that he believes the new law is unconstitutional.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

